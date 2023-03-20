Milder Monday temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder Monday morning compared to Saturday and Sunday, but wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and a brisk breeze means the coat is a must-have as you head out the door back to work and school.

Near normal highs in the lower 60s this afternoon will be accompanied by strong and gusty winds from the south. Those same winds on Tuesday and Wednesday will carry us into the upper 60s and upper 70s respectively.

Several weak disturbances will cruise across Kansas the next five to seven days bringing chances of light precipitation to the state. The first opportunity to get wet arrives late tonight into early Tuesday, mainly across southern and eastern Kansas. More light rain is possible Thursday night into Friday morning, and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 61.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy; light rain after midnight. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Showers early, then mostly cloudy, and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 70.

Wed: Low: 47. High: 78. Mostly cloudy and warm.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 67. Mostly cloudy; overnight rain showers.

Fri: Low: 41. High: 58. Showers early, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 37. High. 63. Partly cloudy; overnight rain showers.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 57. Partly cloudy.

