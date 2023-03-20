Suspect shot at Fort Riley after driving through main gate

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A suspect was shot Monday morning after driving through the Trooper Gate at Fort Riley.

The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. The post said the vehicle was stopped by an automatic vehicle barrier.

“After the suspect exited the vehicle, the situation escalated, ultimately leading to the suspect being shot by the guards,” said the post in a release.

Fort Riley said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the Fort Riley Military Police are investigating the incident.

