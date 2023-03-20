Tip times set for K-State, Midwest region Sweet 16 games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018, Kansas State will get No. 7 seed Michigan State in a game at Madison Square Garden.

On Sunday night, tip-off times were set for the regional semifinals, with the Wildcats getting assigned the first game of the weekend.

The third-seeded Wildcats will take on Tom Izzo and Michigan State at 5:30 p.m. central time.

NEW: Tip times and TV assignments are out for the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/ew97qFWEit — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 20, 2023

On Sunday, Xavier and Miami joined Houston and Texas as the four schools heading to Kansas City for next weekend. Miami and Houston will tip off at 6:15 p.m. CT Friday night with the Muskateers and Longhorns playing 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

If Kansas State advances past Michigan State, the Wildcats would take on either 5-seed Tennessee or 9-seed Florida Atlantic.

