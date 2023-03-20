Wichita man sentenced to more than 5 years in toddler son’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse in connection with the death of his 1-year-old son last summer, heard his sentence Monday, March 20, in Sedgwick County District Court. A judge sentenced 26-year-old Kentrell Willingham to 66 months, or five-and-a-half years in prison.

Wichita police said on July 28, 2022, Willingham and a family member who was the 1-year-old boy’s legal guardian, exchanged custody of the toddler. A short time later, the boy become unresponsive, and the family member drove the boy to the hospital where he died.

Police arrested Willingham and his girlfriend, Xjohnna Roman Hannah, in connection with the boy’s death.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Willingham pleaded guilty to child abuse on Jan. 31.

