Wichita man sentenced to more than 5 years in toddler son’s death

Kentrell Willingham faces more than five years in prison in connection with the death of his...
Kentrell Willingham faces more than five years in prison in connection with the death of his 1-year-old son in late July 2022.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse in connection with the death of his 1-year-old son last summer, heard his sentence Monday, March 20, in Sedgwick County District Court. A judge sentenced 26-year-old Kentrell Willingham to 66 months, or five-and-a-half years in prison.

Wichita police said on July 28, 2022, Willingham and a family member who was the 1-year-old boy’s legal guardian, exchanged custody of the toddler. A short time later, the boy become unresponsive, and the family member drove the boy to the hospital where he died.

Police arrested Willingham and his girlfriend, Xjohnna Roman Hannah, in connection with the boy’s death.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Willingham pleaded guilty to child abuse on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

17-year-old Derrick Del Reed is a suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday in Lawrence.
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Lawrence, KS
A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Suspects located in Michigan following double homicide investigation in Junction City, KS
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
FF12: Company won’t return calls after Augusta man asks for refund
Crime scene tape
Human skeletal remains found in Allen County

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
A friend of Krista Martin, who was killed in October 1989, has started a podcast to help find...
Wichita podcast host bringing attention to childhood friend’s unsolved murder
A friend of Krista Martin, who was killed in October 1989, has started a podcast to help find...
Who killed Krista Martin?
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large grass fire in Kingman County.
Strong winds fuel grass fires across Kansas