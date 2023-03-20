Wichita podcast host bringing attention to childhood friend’s unsolved murder

The 20-year-old woman was killed inside her Wichita apartment in October of 1989. Now, her childhood friend has started a podcast in hopes of gaining answers.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman turned to podcasting in hopes of bringing attention to Kansas cold cases. But it’s the unsolved murder of a childhood friend that she especially hopes to see resolved.

It’s been more than 33 years since someone killed 20-year-old Krista Martin in her southwest Wichita apartment. It’s a case that has MaryAnne McCullough hanging onto hope that someone will come forward with an answer into who killed her friend, and why.

Martin’s gravesite is a place McCullough frequently visits. Martin’s birthday was March 20. Every year on that day, those close to Martin decorate her grave with fresh flowers.

“On her birthday, there are always sunflowers, but I always do blue flowers. Blue flowers are friendship,” McCullough said.

McCullough said she and Martin had a friendship throughout their childhood, growing up next door to one another.

“Fourteen years old, and she took me to go see ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ when it first came out,” McCullough said.

She remembers Martin as kind, artistic and quiet.

“She loved cats, especially Siamese cats, and I was on the other end of the spectrum, I’m the crazy dog lady,” McCullough said. “(I) love my dogs.”

McCullough said at 18, she moved away and lost touch with Martin. It was about two years later McCullough learned Martin had been found dead in her Wichita apartment off South Osage.

That was in October of 1989. McCullough said there’s been little public information released about the case.

“They said that she had been bludgeoned with an object, but they couldn’t find the weapon there, so that’s another odd thing,” McCullough said. “Again, there was no forced entry.”

McCullough, a retired criminologist, said Martin and the unsolved case have stayed with her for decades. Last year, she started a podcast to highlight Martin’s case, as well as other cold cases in Kansas.

“I’m not here to solve them. That’s what detectives and departments are for, but I just want to make sure their names haven’t been forgotten,” McCullough said.

When she visits Martin’s grave, it often includes one message.

“I got there just to let her know I’m trying,” McCullough said.

The Wichita Police Department’s cold case unit is investigating Martin’s murder. Anyone with information on the crime can email coldcase@wichita.gov.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

17-year-old Derrick Del Reed is a suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday in Lawrence.
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Lawrence, KS
A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Suspects located in Michigan following double homicide investigation in Junction City, KS
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
FF12: Company won’t return calls after Augusta man asks for refund
Crime scene tape
Human skeletal remains found in Allen County

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
A friend of Krista Martin, who was killed in October 1989, has started a podcast to help find...
Who killed Krista Martin?
Kentrell Willingham faces more than five years in prison in connection with the death of his...
Wichita man sentenced to more than 5 years in toddler son’s death
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large grass fire in Kingman County.
Strong winds fuel grass fires across Kansas