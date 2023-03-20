Wichita podcast host bringing attention to childhood friend’s unsolved murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman turned to podcasting in hopes of bringing attention to Kansas cold cases. But it’s the unsolved murder of a childhood friend that she especially hopes to see resolved.

It’s been more than 33 years since someone killed 20-year-old Krista Martin in her southwest Wichita apartment. It’s a case that has MaryAnne McCullough hanging onto hope that someone will come forward with an answer into who killed her friend, and why.

Martin’s gravesite is a place McCullough frequently visits. Martin’s birthday was March 20. Every year on that day, those close to Martin decorate her grave with fresh flowers.

“On her birthday, there are always sunflowers, but I always do blue flowers. Blue flowers are friendship,” McCullough said.

McCullough said she and Martin had a friendship throughout their childhood, growing up next door to one another.

“Fourteen years old, and she took me to go see ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ when it first came out,” McCullough said.

She remembers Martin as kind, artistic and quiet.

“She loved cats, especially Siamese cats, and I was on the other end of the spectrum, I’m the crazy dog lady,” McCullough said. “(I) love my dogs.”

McCullough said at 18, she moved away and lost touch with Martin. It was about two years later McCullough learned Martin had been found dead in her Wichita apartment off South Osage.

That was in October of 1989. McCullough said there’s been little public information released about the case.

“They said that she had been bludgeoned with an object, but they couldn’t find the weapon there, so that’s another odd thing,” McCullough said. “Again, there was no forced entry.”

McCullough, a retired criminologist, said Martin and the unsolved case have stayed with her for decades. Last year, she started a podcast to highlight Martin’s case, as well as other cold cases in Kansas.

“I’m not here to solve them. That’s what detectives and departments are for, but I just want to make sure their names haven’t been forgotten,” McCullough said.

When she visits Martin’s grave, it often includes one message.

“I got there just to let her know I’m trying,” McCullough said.

The Wichita Police Department’s cold case unit is investigating Martin’s murder. Anyone with information on the crime can email coldcase@wichita.gov.

