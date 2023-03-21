Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A boy in Kentucky died Monday night in a freak accident while playing basketball.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill grabbed something to stand on while playing basketball so he could dunk the ball.

While the boy was trying to dunk, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him.

The coroner’s office said he had blunt force trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Human skeletal remains found in Allen County
Brock England.
Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
FF12: Company won’t return calls after Augusta man asks for refund
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large grass fire in Kingman County.
Crews gain upper hand, contain grass fires in Kingman County, across Kansas

Latest News

FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Members of Ukrainian army tank crew check the equipment for combat deployment, at a military...
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic