Chief Joe Sullivan, 4 WPD Captains delivering Meals on Wheels Tuesday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan, along with four captains from the Wichita Police Department, will deliver Meals on Wheels Tuesday to three Wichita neighborhoods. The gesture is part of the “March for Meals” national campaign, in which local programs spend the month reaching out to community leaders, elected officials, media representatives and business professionals to spotlight the Meals on Wheels initiative.

The local program is run by Senior Services of Wichita. Its board members have delivered meals throughout the month, as have City Council members and county commissioners Jeff Blubaugh, David Dennis, Mike Hoheisel, Bryan Frye, Becky Tuttle, Maggie Ballard, Sarah Lops and Pete Meitzner. Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple proclaimed March Meals on Wheels Month.

Elected officials and representatives from profit and non-profit organizations have also participated. Assisted Living Locators delivered early in the month while Chicken

Wichita Animal Action League will deliver on March 31. Twelve representatives from the local Red Cross will deliver routes on March 23 and are also offering all Meals on Wheels clients free smoke detectors with free installation.

