Decorated gymnast turned firefighter representing Wichita FD in boxing ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita firefighter is preparing to fight a Tulsa police officer, all for a good cause. Newton native Carlye Anderson is training for a boxing match that will serve as a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

The former national champion gymnast first stepped foot into the boxing ring two years ago. Since then, she’s bene hooked.

“Just learning footwork and how to move, going back and forth, trying to get the feel for something different,” Anderson said. “I’ve never tried anything like it before, so it’s been fun to try something new.”

Competing is nothing new to the athlete who won two state gymnastics titles in high school to accompany her national championship.

On April 22, she’ll enter the ring as part of “Smoke and Guns,” a one-night charity boxing event in Tulsa in which firefighters go head-to-head against law enforcement officers with proceeds going to Oklahoma Special Olympics and Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp.

Anderson said when the opportunity arose to compete on April 2, she didn’t hesitate to accept the invitation.

“They reached out from Tulsa and said they needed a female firefighter to come and fight. So, they requested me to fight one of their PD officers that they have up there,” she said.

She’s been preparing for the fight for about two months.

“The attributes that she has that make her a good firefighter make her a good fighter also,” said Anderson’s boxing coach, Ted Bush. “She pays attention, she works hard. She doesn’t question, she does what I tell her to do.”

In her preparation, Anderson has put in time every day at Villa Boxing Gym, in Wichita.

“I’m a huge competitor, so just the competition part of it drives me,” she said.

