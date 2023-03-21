Great Bend zoo mourns loss of ‘beloved’ bald eagle, Mrs. B

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Brit Spaugh Zoo shared on Monday that one of its beloved animals, Mrs. B the Bald Eagle, had died.

The zoo said Mrs. B was moved inside about two weeks ago after staff noticed that she wasn’t behaving herself. Diagnostic tests were run and the results showed that some of her blood levels were elevated which indicated infection or something more serious, like cancer.

The staff treated Mrs. B through the weekend and tried to keep her eating, but her health continued to decline. Monday morning, the decision was made to humanely euthanize Mrs. B.

“Visitors and any staff who’ve cared for her, can take solace in knowing that she was provided an extremely long and enriched life, as she’s one of the oldest, if not the oldest bald eagle,” said the zoo. “She lived here at the zoo for 44 years and it is believed she was an adult when she arrived, which would likely make her at least 49 years old.”

Mrs. B came to the zoo through the Raptor Rehabilitation program in 1979. She had an injury to her left foot that made it difficult for her to hunt properly, so she was given a permanent home at the zoo.

“She has educated thousands in our community and visitors who’ve come from across the world about Bald Eagles,” said the zoo. “Those who’ve worked with her loved her spunky personality and she always had a greeting for you when you came down the sidewalk.”

The zoo said due to federal regulations a necropsy will not be performed, so they won’t know what led to Mrs. B’s decline. Per federal regulations, she will be submitted to the National Eagle Repository.

