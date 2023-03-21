Great Bend zoo mourns loss of ‘beloved’ bald eagle, Mrs. B

The Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend announced Monday that its beloved Bald Eagle, Mrs. B, had to...
The Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend announced Monday that its beloved Bald Eagle, Mrs. B, had to be euthanized.(Picasa | Ashley Burdick/Brit Spaugh Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Brit Spaugh Zoo shared on Monday that one of its beloved animals, Mrs. B the Bald Eagle, had died.

The zoo said Mrs. B was moved inside about two weeks ago after staff noticed that she wasn’t behaving herself. Diagnostic tests were run and the results showed that some of her blood levels were elevated which indicated infection or something more serious, like cancer.

The staff treated Mrs. B through the weekend and tried to keep her eating, but her health continued to decline. Monday morning, the decision was made to humanely euthanize Mrs. B.

“Visitors and any staff who’ve cared for her, can take solace in knowing that she was provided an extremely long and enriched life, as she’s one of the oldest, if not the oldest bald eagle,” said the zoo. “She lived here at the zoo for 44 years and it is believed she was an adult when she arrived, which would likely make her at least 49 years old.”

Mrs. B came to the zoo through the Raptor Rehabilitation program in 1979. She had an injury to her left foot that made it difficult for her to hunt properly, so she was given a permanent home at the zoo.

“She has educated thousands in our community and visitors who’ve come from across the world about Bald Eagles,” said the zoo. “Those who’ve worked with her loved her spunky personality and she always had a greeting for you when you came down the sidewalk.”

The zoo said due to federal regulations a necropsy will not be performed, so they won’t know what led to Mrs. B’s decline. Per federal regulations, she will be submitted to the National Eagle Repository.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

17-year-old Derrick Del Reed is a suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday in Lawrence.
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Lawrence, KS
Crime scene tape
Human skeletal remains found in Allen County
A 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Suspects located in Michigan following double homicide investigation in Junction City, KS
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
FF12: Company won’t return calls after Augusta man asks for refund

Latest News

Kingman County fire
Crews gain upper hand, contain grass fires in Kingman County, across Kansas
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes
Carlye Anderson
Decorated gymnast turned firefighter representing Wichita FD in boxing ring
Kansas cattle
Drought drastically impacting cattle producers