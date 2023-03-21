KU advances to WNIT Super 16 with victory over Mizzou

The Jayhawks defeated the border-rival Missouri Tigers Monday night to earn a spot in the WNIT...
The Jayhawks defeated the border-rival Missouri Tigers Monday night to earn a spot in the WNIT Super 16.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team will play another game this postseason.

The Jayhawks defeated the border-rival Missouri Tigers 75-47 Monday night to earn a spot in the WNIT Super 16. Zaki Franklin led the way with a team-high 21 points, while Taiya Jackson added another 14 with a team-leading 8 rebounds.

The Jayhawks now prepare for another former Big 12 foe, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse.

