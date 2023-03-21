Morning fog, then some May-like weather by afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early taste of summer may be coming for parts of Kansas into Wednesday as highs are expected to be nearly 20 degrees above average, but it’s just for one day. A front dropping through into early Thursday will usher in cooler weather to finish off the week.

Low clouds and some fog is expected for central and northern Kansas early Wednesday. During the afternoon, a warm front should push across the area, leading to a very warm afternoon for the southern half of the state. Farther north, it will be a little cooler, but most areas will still see highs above 60. Stronger winds may set the stage for blowing dust in southwest Kansas later in the day.

Cooler temperatures settle in for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Badly needed moisture won’t get to Kansas until Friday when a system coming from the southwest pushes through the region. There may be a rain/snow mix for western Kansas early in the day, but during the afternoon, most of the state will have some scattered light rain showers.

A second storm will approach on Sunday, with more potential of some rain and snow coming our way

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy and very warm. Wind: S/SW 10-25; gusty. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. Low: 47.

Thu: High: 63 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 41 Cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 36 Cloudy; scattered rain.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.