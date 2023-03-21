National report identifies leading coaching candidate for Wichita State basketball

Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills calls a play against Duke during the first half of a...
Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills calls a play against Duke during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)((AP Photo/Chris O'Meara))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report from CBS Sports says Oral Roberts’ Paul Mills has emerged as the leading candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Wichita State. The Shockers are looking for a new program leader after parting ways with Isaac Brown earlier this month. Mills is coming off a 30-5 season that ended with a first round loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament, the Golden Eagles’ second tournament appearance in the last three seasons.

In the 2020-21 season, Mills led Oral Roberts to a Cinderella run to the Sweet 16 as a 15 seed. Mills, 50, amassed a 106-83 record in six seasons at Oral Roberts. Previously, Mills was an assistant at Baylor from 2003 to 2017.

The Shockers are coming off a pair of seasons that fell short of a postseason tournament. Brown guided the Shockers for three years, earning the permanent role following Wichita State’s American Athletic Championship season of 2020-2021. Back-to-back seasons that fell short of building off that success led to a decision earlier this month from Wichita State’s Athletic Department to go in a new direction.

