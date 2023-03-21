Newman University, College of Osteopathic Medicine announce partnership

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to the severe physician shortage in Kansas, Newman University and Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM) announced an admissions partnership agreement March 20.

The agreement will allow a select number of Newman University students to accelerate their career path with a 3+4 program. Qualified students who meet KansasCOM admission requirements will have the opportunity to begin their first year of medical school in their senior year of undergraduate studies at Newman. After completing their first year at KansasCOM, they will receive their bachelor’s degree from Newman, thereby completing both undergraduate work and a medical degree in seven years.

KansasCOM is part of the Kansas Health Science Center (KHSC) and the first private, nonprofit osteopathic medical school in the state. The school welcomed its inaugural class in August 2022. The school’s mission is to use a student-centered approach to train osteopathic physicians to provide effective, empathetic and innovative care that optimizes the health of patients and their communities. The 3+4 year program is designed to prepare more doctors for the region, while also supporting medical students by reducing the debt load of one year.

Well-qualified premedical students at Newman University will have the opportunity to transition to KansasCOM beginning in the fall of 2025.

