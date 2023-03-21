Nonprofit receives Helping Hand after stepping up for seniors in need of housing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the Kansas Masonic Home closed at the end of 2022, the situation left dozens of seniors looking for a new place to live. A Wichita nonprofit, Empowered Senior, stepped up to help residents and their families through the process of finding new homes. In recognition of that effort, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave the organization a $1,200 Helping Hand.

Empowered Senior offered educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.

In a late-December interview with 12 News, Empower Senior President Katherine Ambrose said this rehoming effort was the the organization’s largest undertaking so far.

“We may have three people moving at one time, so to have 60 people moving at one time, that was a big deal,” Ambrose said. “There have been times when maybe a section of a community would close down, but to have a whole entire community close and to have it happen at Christmastime on such short notice, it was just a shock.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com