Push to decriminalize fentanyl test strips continues after change in bill

HUTCHINSO, Kan. (KWCH) - In a move viewed as a setback in the fight against the fentanyl crisis in Kansas, language decriminalizing fentanyl test strips has been removed from a Kansas bill following action Monday by a Kansas Senate committee. Last month, the Kansas House unanimously passed the bill that would have legalized fentanyl test strips.

Taking fentanyl test strips off the drug paraphernalia list is an issue receiving bipartisan support. This is as the number of overdose deaths in Kansas has increased dramatically over the last few years with fentanyl being the main culprit.

“Those fentanyl test strips provide another point of intervention,” said Kansas Recovery Network cofounder Seth Dewey.

Dewey works on overdoes prevention, focusing on education and the overdose reversal drug, naloxone. He’s also a supporter of fentanyl test strips as another harm-reduction component.

“Give those individuals a fentanyl test strip and talk to them. Look at them and say, ‘here’s what’s going on. Here’s the dangers of substance use right now,” Dewey said.

He said local law enforcement and public health partners tell him 60% of pills seized contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.

“The studies show that 50% of individuals, when given access to fentanyl test strips, alter their using behaviors,” Dewey said.

This legislative session in Kansas, the House unanimously passed two bills to remove the test strips as drug paraphernalia. But on Monday, a Senate committee reworked one of those bills, HB 2390, so it no longer includes fentanyl test strips and the other language dealing with drug paraphernalia. The committee chair said the other bill will be worked on later.

“They will be working that in conference committee,” said Sen. Beverly Gossage, R-Eudora.

Other lawmakers point out that’s not a guarantee.

“We can’t every assume that something is going to get worked in another place or a different time, because I don’t serve on those committees and I’m not there,” said Sen. Kristen O’Shea, R-Topeka. “So, I think it’s too bad we’re not able to tackle that issue.”

Dewey said the Senate committee’s move is disheartening but the advocacy and the work the Kansas Recovery Network does will continue.

“(We) had high hopes with it being passed unanimously in the House, but unfortunately, we had the heartbreak (Monday),” he said.

He said last year, Reno County saw a slight decrease in overdose deaths, crediting some of that to the outreach work. But overall, the state numbers keep going up when it comes to overdoses. State data shows nearly 680 drug overdose deaths in 2021, an increase of nearly 50% from the year before.

