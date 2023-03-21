Rain out as temps reach lower 70s

Wichita weather trend.
Wichita weather trend.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says rain is on the way out, and warmer afternoon temperatures are on the way in. Expect highs to reach the lower 70s this afternoon as skies slowly become partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be even warmer as south-central Kansas heads into the lower 80s for the first time this year. While the forecast high of 81 in Wichita is twenty degrees above average, it is well below the record high of 92 from 1907.

Two more disturbances will cruise across Kansas on Friday and Sunday. Both systems look like they will be relatively weak with light precipitation expected. While the Wichita area will stay wet, western and northern Kansas may see some snow mix in at times.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 73.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and unseasonably warm. Wind: SW/S 15-25; gusty. High: 81.

Thu: Low: 51. High: 65. Partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 41. High: 53. Rain, mainly early, otherwise cloudy.

Sat: Low: 37. High. 63. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 38. High: 50. Cloudy; chance of rain.

Mon: Low: 30. High: 54. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

