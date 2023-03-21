Scott City police warn kids after scam Snapchat user solicits lewd photos

FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.(Cropped AdamPrzezdziek / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scott City police are warning kids about social media use after they say at least one child was tricked into sending an explicit photo to a fake user.

Police say a Snapchat user named “Jessica Dorrell” has been asking underage kids for nude pictures, and in at least one case, the user received one from a child. That user, actually an adult man, threatened the child with violence if the child did not send $1,000 to the man through Venmo.

The department is warning children about their social media use and asking parents to monitor it. “If they do not know the person or have not met them face to face, do not add them,” the department wrote in a social media post. “Please also talk to them about the dangers and consequences of sending nude photographs.”

Police are encouraging parents to reconsider allowing their kids to use social media, particularly Snapchat. Though it appears Snapchat photos disappear immediately or within 24 hours, that is not always the case.

