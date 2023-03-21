Wichita police investigating early-morning drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old Wichita man was injured following a drive-by shooting near Planeview early Tuesday.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded after shots were fired in the 3900 block of E. Roseberry, where the victim had been shot in the leg. The man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition after surgery.

Police say the victim was walking in the area when a person in a car drove by and shot him. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

