Wichita police investigating early-morning drive-by shooting

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old Wichita man was injured following a drive-by shooting near Planeview early Tuesday.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded after shots were fired in the 3900 block of E. Roseberry, where the victim had been shot in the leg. The man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition after surgery.

Police say the victim was walking in the area when a person in a car drove by and shot him. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Human skeletal remains found in Allen County
Brock England.
Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
FF12: Company won’t return calls after Augusta man asks for refund
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large grass fire in Kingman County.
Crews gain upper hand, contain grass fires in Kingman County, across Kansas

Latest News

FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
Scott City police warn kids after scam Snapchat user solicits lewd photos
Longtime Wichita media personality Bucky Walters joins us to tell us what's happening at...
Gridiron 2023 bringing back Wichita’s favorites
Longtime Wichita media personality Bucky Walters joins us to tell us what's happening at...
Newstalk: Gridiron 2023
Eau Claire meals on wheels is looking for community support to help growing program.
Chief Joe Sullivan, 4 WPD Captains delivering Meals on Wheels Tuesday