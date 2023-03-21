Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed the arrest of one of its officers for child sex crimes. A news release from WPD said the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office arrested off-duty officer Brock England on charges of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and lewd molestation. The arrest stems from an investigation in Garfield County, Okla., WPD said.

WPD confirmed England has been with the department for seven years and was assigned to the field services division. The department said he’ll be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OBI) in investigating the case, WPD said.

