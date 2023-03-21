Wichita small business owner nationally recognized for breaking barriers to success

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An award-winning business owner in Wichita receives recognition for growing a small company and breaking barriers throughout the community. Harris Dream Clean, LLC founder and CVO Jordan Harris recently earned recognition as the state of Kansas representative for the 2023 Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Small Business Persons of the Year from each of the 50 states and Puerto Rico. A week after learning about the honor, Harris said he’s still in awe.

“It gives us instant credibility, not just the business, but the community, to show that if we’re given opportunities, then we can actually excel in just about anything,” Harris said.

Born and raised in Wichita, Harris faced a difficult journey to becoming a business owner. It began with a Walmart purchase and taking a chance by going out into his community and knocking on doors.

“I lost my job the day before we had our first child. So, we were getting unemployment checks. I ended up getting $45 from (an) unemployment check, going into Walmart and buying a vacuum cleaner,” Harris recalled. “I took the vacuum cleaner door to door and just asked for opportunities to clean people’s buildings. Before we knew it, we grew from one account to two to five to six to 10 and whatever it may be.”

Harris didn’t do it all on his own. Family support was crucial for the growth. The support evolved into a partnership.

“Work with my brother is great and my wife is great. We’re extremely tight, extremely close, talking about just everything,” Harris said. “There’s highs and lows like everything else, but it’s far more highs when it comes to me working with my family.”

The slogan for Harris Dream Clean is, “You dream it, we clean it.” Harris and his brother, Lance Harris, have big goals for the business as “the dream team.”

“I like to show that God is real. Like, that’s what I’m really out to do,” Jordan Harris said. “I do expected for the business to be value a $20 million, is what we’re looking for. And just growing it outside of myself and outside of my brother, putting people in position to grow the business and run it for us on a daily basis.”

