1 critical in motorcycle-vehicle crash; separate crash backs up Kellogg

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle in southwest Wichita Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 7 o’clock hour at Pawnee and Hiram, a few blocks away from Pawnee and Seneca. Sedgwick County 911 dispatch said the person injured is a burn patient.

Another crash backed up westbound Kellogg near Seneca. There were no serious injuries in that crash.

