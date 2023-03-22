1 critical in motorcycle-vehicle crash; separate crash backs up Kellogg
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle in southwest Wichita Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the 7 o’clock hour at Pawnee and Hiram, a few blocks away from Pawnee and Seneca. Sedgwick County 911 dispatch said the person injured is a burn patient.
Another crash backed up westbound Kellogg near Seneca. There were no serious injuries in that crash.
