1 person critically injured after house explodes in Great Bend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend confirmed that one person was hurt and taken to the hospital after a home explosion in Great Bend.

The explosion happened at around 3 a.m. at a home near the Baltzell Hotel.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more details as they become available.

