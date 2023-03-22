Andover YMCA still recovering a year after tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s nearing one year since an EF3 tornado hit Andover, and businesses like the YMCA are still recovering.

Crews are working to rebuild and open the YMCA water park this summer. The Y wants to enhance the splash pad, stock the infant area with new amenities, construct new bridges and add more shade for its members. Some neighbors say that construction is moving slowly.

“It could be a money issue, but I’m not sure,” Andover resident Ivette Jimenez said.

Representatives with the YMCA say they will give a full update, with dates on the status of the project, in a few weeks.

