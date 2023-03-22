Andover YMCA still recovering a year after tornado

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s nearing one year since an EF3 tornado hit Andover, and businesses like the YMCA are still recovering.

Crews are working to rebuild and open the YMCA water park this summer. The Y wants to enhance the splash pad, stock the infant area with new amenities, construct new bridges and add more shade for its members. Some neighbors say that construction is moving slowly.

“It could be a money issue, but I’m not sure,” Andover resident Ivette Jimenez said.

Representatives with the YMCA say they will give a full update, with dates on the status of the project, in a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Harris Dream Clean Founder and CVO Jordan Harris
Wichita small business owner nationally recognized for breaking barriers to success
Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills calls a play against Duke during the first half of a...
Oral Roberts’ Paul Mills the next coach for Wichita State Men’s Basketball
Brock England.
Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes
Wichita police investigating early-morning drive-by shooting
A thief caused extensive damage during a March 16 break-in at JT's Liquor in northeast Wichita.
Thief breaks in through liquor store wall, steals registers

Latest News

Crews are working to rebuild and open the YMCA water park this summer.
Andover YMCA still working to recover
fertilizing yard
Yard care costs on the rise as spring arrives
fertilizing yard
Yard care costs on the rise as spring arrives
Meania Chavez
Great Bend community rallies in support of family of woman killed in December car crash