Cooling down for all ahead of some late week rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a mix of temperatures Wednesday afternoon, everybody will be in for cool weather on Thursday as a cold front comes through early in the day. Expect a return of March-like weather statewide.

Light north winds are expected with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will mainly be in the 50s across the state. Rain chances will be pushing back toward Kansas late Thursday evening and into the overnight, but they will remain scattered and amounts light.

Friday will have scattered showers, just about anywhere in the state, but yet again, amounts should come in under .25″ which won’t help ease the ongoing drought conditions. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Some sunshine returns for Saturday with a brief warm up into the 50s, but another system will make its way toward Kansas on Sunday, setting the stage for some scattered rain and perhaps light snow for the west. Highs will be a mix of 40s and 50s to wrap up the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 10-20. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy with late night showers. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 41.

Fri: High: 52 Cloudy; scattered PM showers.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 36 Increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 37 Turning cloudy; scattered PM showers.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 33 Mostly sunny; breezy.

