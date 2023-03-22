Cooling down for all ahead of some late week rain

Safe to say that if you had May-like weather Wednesday, it’s gone come Thursday
Chances for moisture ramp up late week.
Chances for moisture ramp up late week.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a mix of temperatures Wednesday afternoon, everybody will be in for cool weather on Thursday as a cold front comes through early in the day. Expect a return of March-like weather statewide.

Light north winds are expected with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will mainly be in the 50s across the state. Rain chances will be pushing back toward Kansas late Thursday evening and into the overnight, but they will remain scattered and amounts light.

Friday will have scattered showers, just about anywhere in the state, but yet again, amounts should come in under .25″ which won’t help ease the ongoing drought conditions. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Some sunshine returns for Saturday with a brief warm up into the 50s, but another system will make its way toward Kansas on Sunday, setting the stage for some scattered rain and perhaps light snow for the west. Highs will be a mix of 40s and 50s to wrap up the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 10-20. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy with late night showers. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 41.

Fri: High: 52 Cloudy; scattered PM showers.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 36 Increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 37 Turning cloudy; scattered PM showers.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 33 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills watches his team in the second half of an NCAA college...
K-State’s Jerome Tang: ‘I absolutely love’ new WSU coach Mills
Brock England.
Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes
Harris Dream Clean Founder and CVO Jordan Harris
Wichita small business owner nationally recognized for breaking barriers to success
Crash near Pawnee & Hiram.
1 critical in motorcycle-vehicle crash; separate crashes back up Kellogg
A thief caused extensive damage during a March 16 break-in at JT's Liquor in northeast Wichita.
Thief breaks in through liquor store wall, steals registers

Latest News

What's next in the Wichita area.
Wichita likely to hit 80 for the first time since October
Some will have May-like weather midweek
Morning fog, then some May-like weather by afternoon
Wichita weather trend.
Rain out as temps reach lower 70s
Spotty rain shower or two
Limited rainfall, but a little less wind in the coming days