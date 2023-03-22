FDA looking into another COVID-19 booster dose

FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020,...
FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may be time soon for some to roll up their sleeves again.

The Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to recommend another bivalent booster shot to prevent COVID-19.

Sources said the agency might OK another booster for people at higher risk.

That includes people over the age of 65 and people who have weakened immune systems.

The United Kingdom and Canada already have approved a second round of bivalent boosters.

Those shots target the original strain of the virus and two of the omicron subvariants.

Currently the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the bivalent vaccines prohibits a second dose, but that could change if the agency gives full approval for the shots.

It’s unclear when the FDA will make its decision.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home. (CNN, LUCIRA HEALTH, KSWB)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris Dream Clean Founder and CVO Jordan Harris
Wichita small business owner nationally recognized for breaking barriers to success
Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills calls a play against Duke during the first half of a...
‘Got our guy:’ Oral Roberts’ Paul Mills hired to coach WSU
Brock England.
Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes
Wichita police investigating early-morning drive-by shooting
A thief caused extensive damage during a March 16 break-in at JT's Liquor in northeast Wichita.
Thief breaks in through liquor store wall, steals registers

Latest News

Fentanyl pills seized in Montgomery County.
Montgomery Co. detectives find 5,000 fentanyl pills in PVC pipe
The show, which will offer highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on...
Ringling Bros. circus is returning — minus the animals
FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy...
Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute
(Source: AP)
1 person critically injured after house explodes in Great Bend