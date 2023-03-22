Fidelity Bank parking garage opens new opportunities for small businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new incubator space for small businesses is changing the lives for some Wichita-area business owners.

“The Garages” is an incubator program started by Fidelity Bank in its Rise Car Park. It’s helping small business owners get a fresh start.

“Well, it’s a private parking space for our Fidelity employees and it’s built around talent. But what’s also important is the retail spaces are designed to be able to compliment our employees and their wishes and wants, as well,” Fidelity Bank Executive Vice President Culture and Talent Melissa Knober explained.”

She said the project is about making connections and benefiting new and growing retail business owners, “by allowing them a safe space for them to put their [feet] in the water and allow them to take the leap into their first foray.”

For 2 Beatz Boutique Owner Phylicia Thompson, there’s optimism that participation in Fidelity’s program will bring a bright future.

“”This program literally changed my perspective on entrepreneurship,” she said. “So, to have people see what you’re doing and willing to invest their time and energy into what you’re doing and to see it come to life, it’s really a beautiful experience.”

Thompson said her love for fashion and family is what keeps her motivated to continue expanding her business.

“It actually comes from my children. I have two kids and it’s their two heartbeats,” she said of her business’s name. “So, I wanted to make sure I knew that everything I did (with) my business, and when I walk in my space, it’s for them. So, 2 Beatz Boutique.”

