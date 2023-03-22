Mecole Hardman headed to the New York Jets on 1-year deal: reports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores on a 25-yard touchdown run ahead of...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores on a 25-yard touchdown run ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another wide receiver weapon is headed out of Kansas City.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon that former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has agreed to a deal with the New York Jets.

The one-year contract is worth $6.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hardman was drafted by the Chiefs in 2019, their second-round pick and 56th overall. The former Georgia star played four seasons in Kansas City, accounting for 151 receptions, 2,088 receiving yards and catching four touchdowns.

He also had 20 carries for 125 yards and two scores, both this past season.

Hardman also had a kickoff return for a touchdown in 2019 and a punt return score in 2020.

Hardman was a consistent presence on the Chiefs wide receiver line during his first three seasons, but an abdominal injury in 2022 forced him to miss much of the year.

He was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2019 season.

A week ago, the New England Patriots signed another former Chiefs wideout, JuJu Smith-Schuster. Special teams ace and wide receiver Marcus Kemp also signed with the Washington Commanders out of free agency.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills watches his team in the second half of an NCAA college...
K-State’s Jerome Tang: ‘I absolutely love’ new WSU coach Mills
Brock England.
Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes
Harris Dream Clean Founder and CVO Jordan Harris
Wichita small business owner nationally recognized for breaking barriers to success
Crash near Pawnee & Hiram.
1 critical in motorcycle-vehicle crash; separate crashes back up Kellogg
A thief caused extensive damage during a March 16 break-in at JT's Liquor in northeast Wichita.
Thief breaks in through liquor store wall, steals registers

Latest News

Aleya Skinner
Wichita police looking for missing 13-year-old
Fentanyl pills seized in Montgomery County.
Montgomery Co. detectives find 5,000 fentanyl pills in PVC pipe
Aftermath of explosion in Great Bend.
1 person critically injured after house explodes in Great Bend
Crash near Pawnee & Hiram.
1 critical in motorcycle-vehicle crash; separate crashes back up Kellogg
The brother of a student who died in December says the show of compassion is helping the family...
Great Bend comes together to support hurting family