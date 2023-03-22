Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women

A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.

The 15-year-old boy died at the scene following the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, Milwaukee police said. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Davion Patterson.

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.

Investigators said they were looking for unknown suspects and trying to learn what led up to the shooting.

Jacqueline Moore trold WTMJ-TV her 16-year-old daughter was shot and killed in the same area nearly three years ago.

“Fifteen or 14 years old, it doesn’t matter it was still a child,” Moore said. “Somebody lost their baby again. Another Black parent has to bury their baby.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

