Montgomery Co. detectives find 5,000 fentanyl pills in PVC pipe

Fentanyl pills seized in Montgomery County.
Fentanyl pills seized in Montgomery County.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Detectives with the Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Department found more than 5,000 fentanyl pills after being directed to a PVC pipe full of blue pills at a workplace near Coffeyville.

After taking possession of the pipe, detectives determined the pills were “Dirty-Thirty” pills made to look like Oxycodone. Detectives and representatives from the KBI counted 5,354 fentanyl pills with a street value of about $321,000. Further testing will be done on the pills.

Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade said the pills could have killed about 18 percent of the 31,000 citizens in the county. He warned anyone who sees pills resembling those that were seized to not touch them and contact law enforcement.

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the source of the pills.

