Week of March 20: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on maintenance and custodial jobs.

MONDAY: Custodian 2 | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $15.17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12450722 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Completion of Proficiency of Custodial Operations certificate preferred • Limited travel between schools and central offices may be required | USD 259 - Wichita Public School has 70 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Maintenance Worker (K) - 617 - Water Distribution | City of Wichita | Wichita | $15.87 - $22.42 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12432780 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Six months of related experience preferred • Must be legally authorized to work in the United States without the need of a sponsorship | City of Wichita has 48 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Facilities Maintenance Technician | Starkey Inc | Wichita | $18.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12448961 | Qualifications: • Valid Driver’s License • Pass drug and alcohol screenings • Pass criminal background checks • 3 years’ experience in maintenance and general repair | Starkey Inc has 7 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Maintenance Technician – Residential Homes & Downtown Buildings | KETCH | Wichita | $20.50 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11315382 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Valid driver’s license and good driving record • Must be able to lift 50 lbs. or ¼ of own body weight | KETCH has 12 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Facilities Maintenance Assistant | Ascension Living | Wichita | $15.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12455550 | Qualifications: • Boiler Operator preferred • High School diploma equivalency OR 1 year of applicable cumulative job specific experience required | Ascension Living has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

