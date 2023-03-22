Wichita likely to hit 80 for the first time since October

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 40s. Later today as the clouds break apart, temperatures will top-out in the lower 80s, or twenty degrees above average. However, Wichita would have to hit 92 today to tie the record high from 1907.

Cooler conditions come back to Kansas tomorrow with highs in the near normal upper 50s and lower 60s. Less wind and partial sunshine will make it an enjoyable day before two more disturbances sweep across the state on Friday and Sunday.

Expect mostly rain on Friday, but areas along and west of a Pratt to Russell line may see some snow mix in at times. Overall, rainfall amounts will be light, less than a quarter of an inch, and no snow accumulation is expected.

While the Wichita area will be wet on Sunday, there is a better chance of snow for western Kansas. Once again, precipitation is expected to stay on the light side, but some small snow accumulation cannot be ruled out.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds and unseasonably warm. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 81.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: S/W 10-20. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Wind: N/NE 10-15. High: 60.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 52. Cloudy with rain likely.

Sat: Low: 36. High. 63. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 34. High: 49. Cloudy; chance of rain.

Mon: Low: 32. High: 48. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 27. High: 58. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com