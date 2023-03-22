Wichita police looking for missing 13-year-old
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl, Aleya Skinner.
Aleya was last seen walking in the 3300 block of N. Market at around 7:30 Wednesday morning. She’s white, 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.
If you know where Aleya is, call 911 immediately.
