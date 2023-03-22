Yard care costs on the rise as spring arrives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you want your lawn to look its best this year, it’s time to fertilize. But when you head out to buy what you need, you might be paying more than you expected.

Like most items, you’ll be paying more for fertilizer said Brady Nursery Owner Kathy Brady.

“Prices have been going up for the past three years now and it’s probably been about 10 to 12 years since we’ve had a big price increase in fertilizer,” she said.

Despite rising prices, Brady makes it a point to try to save her customers from spending more than they need to.

“With the price increases, we’re not marking up the fertilizer at near the percentage we did 10 to 15 years ago,” she said. “It’s just too expensive. You just figure no one will buy it.”

With spring’s arrival and work to be done, Wichita homeowner Steven Winn is among those working through another added expense.

“Now everybody, everybody is paying more for everything,” he said. “Some of that is just life, but it’s a little excessive. That’s just the reality.”

The high price of fertilizer also means higher costs for production for farmers. This could also have an indirect impact on consumers at the grocery store.

