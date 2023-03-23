Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.

Police in Malibu, California, say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke’s silver Lexus had crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke starred in the classic children’s films “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins.”

Last month he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox’s singing contest “The Masked Singer.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills watches his team in the second half of an NCAA college...
K-State’s Jerome Tang: ‘I absolutely love’ new WSU coach Mills
Brock England.
Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes
Harris Dream Clean Founder and CVO Jordan Harris
Wichita small business owner nationally recognized for breaking barriers to success
Crash near Pawnee & Hiram.
1 critical in motorcycle-vehicle crash; separate crashes back up Kellogg
A thief caused extensive damage during a March 16 break-in at JT's Liquor in northeast Wichita.
Thief breaks in through liquor store wall, steals registers

Latest News

Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Senate votes to keep 2001 authorization for war on terror
A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies