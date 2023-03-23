Dodge City residents warned of high levels of nitrate in public water supply

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) — The City of Dodge City Public Works department said it was notified that a water quality sample collected from Well 3 on March 14, 2023, showed a nitrate level above the maximum level allowed for community public water supplies at 11 mg/L. This notice is a cautionary measure to ensure that people are aware of the tested result.

The city said it turned off Water Well 3 from water production and the well will remain off until it’s confirmed safe and further testing can be completed.

It is advised that infants less than 6 months old, if they are nursing, or pregnant women refrain from using the water.

“Currently, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment requires us to test our water system for nitrates on an annual basis,” said Director of Public Works, Corey Keller. “We perform other water quality tests weekly that are also done through KDHE. This well that tested at the maximum allowance of nitrate contaminants only accounted for 7% of the total water distribution from our system in 2022 and 8% percent of water distribution so far in 2023.”

Keller stated that the city has a total of 21 wells that service two zones of the city. Well 3 is located in the south zone. The well has been isolated from the system and is no longer in operation until further investigation can be completed.

As an added precaution, the City of Dodge City will have bottled water available for those that are advised against consumption at this time. To schedule a pickup call 620-225-8100.

Public Works staff expects to resample the well for nitrates in the next few months. In the meantime, as a precaution, please follow the warning of this notice.

