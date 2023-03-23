Dog given oxygen after house fire in south Wichita

The Wichita Fire Department said a dog was given oxygen after a house fire in south Wichita Thursday morning. EMS was called for a patient who refused treatment.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters used oxygen on one of two dogs removed from a house fire in south Wichita Thursday morning.

The fire department said around 8:40 a.m., crews from Sedgwick County and Wichita responded to the fire in the 400 Block of W 57th St. S. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and worked aggressively to put the fire out.  

While preparing the hose line, crews found a resident who had come out of the home prior to their arrival.

“The home had just been placed in its current location and the occupants had just moved into the residence.  Smoke detectors had been removed during the relocation process and were not present in the home,” said the Wichita Fire Department.

Sedgwick County EMS was requested for the critical patient, but the patient later refused transport to a hospital.

The fire department said the two dogs are both alive and well and have been reunited with their owner.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

