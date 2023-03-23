K-State ready to take court for Sweet 16 battle at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (KWCH) - At this point in the postseason, the Kansas State University men’s basketball team doesn’t look the part of a Cinderella team that so often captures the nation’s hearts in the NCAA Tournament. But when looking at preseason expectations compared with what the Wildcats have accomplished to this point, it’s one of the more remarkable stories in college basketball. Picked to finish last in the Big 12, K-State clawed to a third-place finish in arguably the nation’s toughest conference and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats fought off a pesky Montana State team and outfought Kentucky in a classic to get to the East Region semifinal round, the Sweet 16. From New York City’s historic Madison Square Garden, K-State and No. 7 seed Michigan State tip off at 5:30 p.m.

