K-State ready to take court for Sweet 16 battle at Madison Square Garden

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (KWCH) - At this point in the postseason, the Kansas State University men’s basketball team doesn’t look the part of a Cinderella team that so often captures the nation’s hearts in the NCAA Tournament. But when looking at preseason expectations compared with what the Wildcats have accomplished to this point, it’s one of the more remarkable stories in college basketball. Picked to finish last in the Big 12, K-State clawed to a third-place finish in arguably the nation’s toughest conference and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats fought off a pesky Montana State team and outfought Kentucky in a classic to get to the East Region semifinal round, the Sweet 16. From New York City’s historic Madison Square Garden, K-State and No. 7 seed Michigan State tip off at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crime scene tape
KBI identifies remains found in Wilson County
Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills watches his team in the second half of an NCAA college...
K-State’s Jerome Tang: ‘I absolutely love’ new WSU coach Mills
Crash near Pawnee & Hiram.
1 critical in motorcycle-vehicle crash; separate crashes back up Kellogg
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
‘This is 100% a recovery’: Missing Kansas City father, son feared dead after kayak trip
Scene of a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup in SW Wichita
Good Samaritan saves motorcycle rider after fiery SW Wichita crash

Latest News

K-State inside MSG
Kansas State prepares to play in Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden
Willie the Wildcat in NYC
Live coverage from Madison Square Garden ahead of Sweet 16
Aggieville ahead of Sweet 16
K-State students excited for Wildcats' first Sweet 16 in five years
Coach Paul Mills
Wichita State announces new head coach Paul Mills