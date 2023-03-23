KBI identifies remains found in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have identified remains found in Wilson County as 43-year-old Stephanie M. Willard, of Fredonia.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, out-of-state hunters called 911 after finding human remains in a pasture. Wilson County deputies responded to the location, about a mile south of Coyville, Kansas, near Decatur Road. They arrived to find the human skeletal remains and an autopsy was scheduled.

Anyone who had contact with Stephanie Willard in the past three weeks is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 378-3622. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.

