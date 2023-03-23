KBI identifies remains found in Wilson County

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have identified remains found in Wilson County as 43-year-old Stephanie M. Willard, of Fredonia.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, out-of-state hunters called 911 after finding human remains in a pasture. Wilson County deputies responded to the location, about a mile south of Coyville, Kansas, near Decatur Road. They arrived to find the human skeletal remains and an autopsy was scheduled.

Anyone who had contact with Stephanie Willard in the past three weeks is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 378-3622. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills watches his team in the second half of an NCAA college...
K-State’s Jerome Tang: ‘I absolutely love’ new WSU coach Mills
Brock England.
Wichita police officer arrested, booked for child sex crimes
Harris Dream Clean Founder and CVO Jordan Harris
Wichita small business owner nationally recognized for breaking barriers to success
Crash near Pawnee & Hiram.
1 critical in motorcycle-vehicle crash; separate crashes back up Kellogg
A thief caused extensive damage during a March 16 break-in at JT's Liquor in northeast Wichita.
Thief breaks in through liquor store wall, steals registers

Latest News

Wild West Country
Wild West Country Museum Passport highlights lesser-known W. Kansas attractions
A Kansas history display in Dodge City's Boot Hill Museum
Wild West Country Museum Passport highlights lesser-known W. Kansas attractions
KWCH Building You
Week of March 20: Job of the Day
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell brings the ball down court against Montana State during the...
K-State, Michigan State in Sweet 16: Here’s what you need to know