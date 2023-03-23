Major gas leak leads to road closures in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency responders in Garden City have closed the intersection of Campus Drive and Spruce Street, to the intersection of Campus Drive and Fulton Street due to a major gas leak. Street barricades have been placed at Fulton and Spruce Streets to keep traffic off of Campus Drive.

Garden City police said a temporary line has been placed across Campus Drive to keep gas on the east side of Campus Drive flowing. The temporary line has to be completed before the gas leak is shut off and repairs begin.

Black Hills Energy services Garden City and said one customer was affected by the leak. The cause is currently unknown.

Anyone who smells gas should call 911.

