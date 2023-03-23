Major gas leak leads to road closures in Garden City

Emergency responders in Garden City have closed the intersection of Campus Drive and Spruce...
Emergency responders in Garden City have closed the intersection of Campus Drive and Spruce Street, to the intersection of Campus Drive and Fulton Street due to a major gas leak.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency responders in Garden City have closed the intersection of Campus Drive and Spruce Street, to the intersection of Campus Drive and Fulton Street due to a major gas leak. Street barricades have been placed at Fulton and Spruce Streets to keep traffic off of Campus Drive.

Garden City police said a temporary line has been placed across Campus Drive to keep gas on the east side of Campus Drive flowing. The temporary line has to be completed before the gas leak is shut off and repairs begin.

Black Hills Energy services Garden City and said one customer was affected by the leak. The cause is currently unknown.

Anyone who smells gas should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crime scene tape
KBI identifies remains found in Wilson County
Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills watches his team in the second half of an NCAA college...
K-State’s Jerome Tang: ‘I absolutely love’ new WSU coach Mills
Crash near Pawnee & Hiram.
1 critical in motorcycle-vehicle crash; separate crashes back up Kellogg
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
‘This is 100% a recovery’: Missing Kansas City father, son feared dead after kayak trip
Scene of a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup in SW Wichita
Good Samaritan saves motorcycle rider after fiery SW Wichita crash

Latest News

Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills calls a play against Duke during the first half of a...
WATCH: Wichita State to introduce new head coach Paul Mills
The Wichita Fire Department said a dog was given oxygen after a house fire in south Wichita...
Dog given oxygen after house fire in south Wichita
We get the details on the future of solar power at the school and to do some solar experiments...
Where's Shane? Maize Solar Initiative
Does It Work? KISS ImPress Press-on Falsies Eyelash Clusters
Does It Work? KISS ImPress Press-on Falsies Eyelash Clusters