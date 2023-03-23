Some rain, but amounts will be limited

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for rain will return to Kansas, but it will be hit and miss, and many areas will not get the kind of rain needed to ease drought conditions for the state.

Temperatures will remain cool for late March, and highs are forecast to remain below average through the upcoming weekend and into early next week. Friday will have highs in the 40s and 50s, with light winds nearly statewide.

Saturday could have some widely scattered rains for western Kansas, but amounts will be quite limited. In most cases, it will be under .25″. Highs will remain in the 40s and 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

A chance for scattered showers will continue Saturday night and early Sunday, but the expectation is that amounts will be under .25″

Warmer will return, but not until the middle of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Turning cloudy; a few late night showers. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: A few sprinkles or showers early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-10. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 35.

Sat: High: 57 Turning mostly cloudy; scattered overnight showers.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 36 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 32 Turning mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 38 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

