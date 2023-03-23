Tumbling temps today

20 degrees cooler today compared to Wednesday
rain chances
rain chances(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cooler morning compared to Wednesday with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The day ahead will follow suit as mostly cloudy skies keep us in the middle to upper 50s, or roughly twenty degrees lower than yesterday.

Several disturbances will impact the area through the weekend. Expect mostly rain on Friday, but the northwest corner of the state may see some snow mix in at times. Overall, rainfall amounts will be light, less than a quarter of an inch, and no snow accumulation is expected.

While the Wichita area will be wet this weekend, there is a better chance of snow for western Kansas. Once again, precipitation is expected to stay on the light side, but some small snow accumulation cannot be ruled out, mainly north of I-70.

After a chilly start to the work week with below normal highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, warmer weather returns to the state during the middle of week. Highs in the 60s on Wednesday will be followed by 70s on Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 60.

Tonight: Cloudy; light rain late. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; off-and-on showers. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 50.

Sat: Low: 38. High. 59. Mostly cloudy; evening showers possible.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 49. Mostly cloudy; afternoon rain showers.

Mon: Low: 32. High: 53. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 29. High: 52. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 33. High: 65. Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

