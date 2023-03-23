WATCH: Wichita State to introduce new head coach Paul Mills
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University will introduce the new men’s basketball head coach Paul Mills Thursday afternoon.
The university is hosting a press conference inside Charles Koch Arena at 3:30 p.m. to make the introduction.
Mills comes from Oral Roberts University down in Tulsa where he led the Golden Eagles on a 30- 5 season this year.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com