WATCH: Wichita State to introduce new head coach Paul Mills

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University will introduce the new men’s basketball head coach Paul Mills Thursday afternoon.

The university is hosting a press conference inside Charles Koch Arena at 3:30 p.m. to make the introduction.

Mills comes from Oral Roberts University down in Tulsa where he led the Golden Eagles on a 30- 5 season this year.

