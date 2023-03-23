WATCH: Wichita State to introduce new head coach Paul Mills

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University will introduce the new men’s basketball head coach Paul Mills Thursday afternoon.

The university is hosting a press conference inside Charles Koch Arena at 3:30 p.m. to make the introduction.

Mills comes from Oral Roberts University down in Tulsa where he led the Golden Eagles on a 30- 5 season this year.

