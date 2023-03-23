Wild West Country Museum Passport highlights lesser-known W. Kansas attractions

Technology is helping to spread the word about lesser-known attractions in southwest Kansas.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Technology is helping to spread the word about lesser-known attractions in southwest Kansas. All you need is a Wild West Country Museum Passport, available on an app, to visit different locations and learn about their history.

The Wild West Country Tourism Coalition, which covers 22 counties in southwest Kansas, puts on its passport event for one main reason.

“To help keep southwest Kansas tourism in the public eye,” said Wild West Coalition President Robin Bailey.

Bailey said users can access the passport through the TurfHunt app. A search for “Wild West” brings up the page to kickstart the adventure.

“We have 36 locations either visitor centers, museums, attraction spaces and art galleries,” Bailey explained.

She said the point of the Wild West County Museum Passport is to bring attention to smaller and lesser-known locations and for those using the app to end up in Wild West-themed, adventurous locations like the back of a wagon, on an old-fashioned “wanted” poster or waiting for a drink at an old tavern.

“We have so many small communities and great treasures in southwest Kansas, but it was kind of hard to find them. So, we wanted to put this all together,” Bailey said.

For each location visited, people get a point toward their grand total which determines who visited the most places in one year.

“When this contest ends for the year, we are going to take the top three point gatherers for the year and we are going to give them prizes,” Bailey said.

Participation isn’t limited to Kansas residents. Last year’s winner was from Colorado. Chris, a traveler from Wisconsin, said he likes the idea behind the Wild West Country Passport.

“A lot of smaller towns get forgotten, (you) drive through on the interstate or don’t even stop. But that would be great, the passport. I like the idea,” he said.

