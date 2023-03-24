Cool Saturday, chance of showers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered showers will continue this evening with another chance of rain coming this weekend.

Scattered showers will continue before midnight across the state, then dry weather is expected through the rest of the night. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s.

More rain showers will be possible during the day Saturday with activity starting over western Kansas and then spreading into eastern Kansas during the afternoon and evening. Some snow will be possible across northwest Kansas with accumulation generally under 1 inch.

Rainfall amounts will generally remain under one quarter inch for most areas Saturday.

Temperatures will remain cool this weekend with highs in the 40s over western Kansas with 50s over eastern Kansas.

Another slight chance for a few showers will be possible Sunday evening over eastern Kansas. Later Sunday night, additional light snow could develop over northwest Kansas.

Dry weather is expected for the start of next week as temperatures remain near average with highs in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Slight chance of showers this evening, otherwise decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 34

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon showers. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 59

Tomorrow Night: Chance of evening showers, then partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 34

Sun: High: 53 Mostly cloudy; slight chance of evening showers.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 36 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy and breezy; chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 43 Decreasing clouds.

