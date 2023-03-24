Injured motorcycle rider shares message after surviving fiery crash in SW Wichita

Helped by a good Samaritan, "miraculous" is a word used to describe Kaden Long's survival after a fiery crash.
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kaden Long’s story doesn’t end at the age of 28. After what happened Wednesday morning, that’s a statement some describe as “miraculous.” Thanks in large part to a good Samaritan with a fire extinguisher, Long is healing at a Wichita hospital.

“I was completely engulfed in flames, and the only thing that was left was my pants,” Long said. “My shirt and hoodie, I had to rip off because “stop, drop and roll” wasn’t working.”

Long’s motorcycle burst into flames after hitting a pickup at Pawnee and Hiram, between Meridian and Seneca. The good Samaritan, Jacob Olson was on his way to work on a clear, sunny morning when he witnessed the violent crash. Wednesday, 12 News spoke with Olson about what he witnessed and how he sprang into action to save Long’s life. The teen driving the pickup wasn’t seriously injured.

Though Long’s skin is starting to heal from the burns, he’ll be getting skin grafts this weekend.

“I look at it as it needs to be done, bring it on,” Long said. “Can’t be worse than what happened, right?”

His younger brother, Ethan O’Bryan, thought he was going to lose Long.

“I’m glad there was only as much damage as there was. I really thought there was going to be a lot more,” O’Bryan said. “He’s healing very fast and I think the recovery is going well for him.”

With warmer weather bringing more motorcycles onto the streets, Long wants people to be careful.

“Always look both ways before pulling out. That, and watch for motorcycles,” he said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Long with medical expenses.

