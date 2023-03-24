K-State to face Florida Atlantic for right to go to Final 4

NEW YORK. (KWCH) - The Kansas State men’s basketball team is one win away from its first NCAA Tournament Final 4 appearance since 1964. Standing in the Wildcats’ way is Florida Atlantic, the East Region No. 9 seed looking to extend its Cinderella run in its first ever NCAA Tournament run beyond the first weekend.

In the East Regional final, Kansas State and Florida Atlantic tip off at 5:09 p.m. Saturday in a game aired live from Madison Square Garden on TBS. After K-State won an overtime thriller, 98-93 over Michigan State in overtime, FAU upset fourth-seeded Tennessee, one of the tournament’s hottest teams, 62-55.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com