K-State to face Florida Atlantic for right to go to Final 4

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) is greeted by guard Markquis Nowell (1) after a play...
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) is greeted by guard Markquis Nowell (1) after a play in overtime of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK. (KWCH) - The Kansas State men’s basketball team is one win away from its first NCAA Tournament Final 4 appearance since 1964. Standing in the Wildcats’ way is Florida Atlantic, the East Region No. 9 seed looking to extend its Cinderella run in its first ever NCAA Tournament run beyond the first weekend.

In the East Regional final, Kansas State and Florida Atlantic tip off at 5:09 p.m. Saturday in a game aired live from Madison Square Garden on TBS. After K-State won an overtime thriller, 98-93 over Michigan State in overtime, FAU upset fourth-seeded Tennessee, one of the tournament’s hottest teams, 62-55.

