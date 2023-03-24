KU women down Nebraska, move on to WNIT Great Eight

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team continues its quest for a championship after outlasting Nebraska, 64-55 in the third round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. With the win, the Jayhawks move on to the WNIT Great Eight.

KU held onto a three-point lead through three quarters and put the game away late with a strong final frame. The Jayhawks led by as many as 11 in the first half, but once Nebraska chipped away to cut the deficit to three, the Huskers kept KU within arm’s length. The Jayhawks led by five at halftime. Nebraska opened fourth-quarter scoring with a layup to get within one. That’s as close as the Huskers got the rest of the way in a game in which they never held a lead.

KU finished the game on a 16-8 run, fueled by four consecutive points by Zakiyah Franklin within the fourth quarter’s first three minutes, a layup from Holly Kergsgieter to expand a five-point lead to five with four minutes to play and four straight free throws from Kersgieter in the final 43 seconds to ice it. Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, led by senior center Taiyana Jackson with 16 points. Jackson also pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double. Junior guard Chandler Prater also had a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Kersgieter scored 14 for the Jayhawks and Franklin added 13, playing all 40 minutes.

With the win, KU avenged a midseason road loss to Nebraska. The Jayhawks move on to face the winner of Arkansas and Texas Tech in the Great Eight.

