Man dies from injuries in Barton County crash

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KWCH) - An Ellinwood man died Thursday afternoon following a rollover accident in Barton County.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:45 p.m., deputies were called out to the crash in the 900 block of E. Barton County Road. They arrived on the scene to find a green 1993 Ford Ranger pickup overturned in a field on the north side of the road. The driver, later identified as Ronald Kelly, 84, of Ellinwood was trapped inside.

The Ellinwood Fire Department and EMS Service extracted Kelly from the vehicle and transported him to Ellinwood District Hospital. He was then flown to a Wichita area hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation indicates that Kelly was driving east and for unknown reasons left the road, struck a farm driveway and went airborne. The vehicle vaulted over the drive landing in the field on the other side and then rolled. Kelly was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The sheriff’s office is investigating whether Kelly suffered a medical incident prior to the collision.

