Newly retired Wichita police captain criminally charged for computer crimes

Former WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson faces charges on eight counts of computer crimes.
Former WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson faces charges on eight counts of computer crimes.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Friday confirmed a newly retired captain, with the department for nearly 29 years, faces charges in Sedgwick county District Court on eight counts of computer crimes. Captain Wendell Nicholson’s last day with the WPD was Thursday, March 23.

“As this this is now a pending legal matter, neither the WPD or the City will have further comment. Questions regarding this matter should be directed to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office,” WPD said in a news release.

Records from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office show in the counts Nichols faces, he did “knowingly exceed the limits of authorization and damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network, or other property.”

The “property” listed with the counts include WPD DEA KNR reports, gang bulletins, WPD morning reports, WPD shooting reviews, WPD emails, AXON (body cam) recording, a WPD information bulletin and a WPD Professional Standard Bureau document.

