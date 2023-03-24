‘Nowell magic’: K-State channels inner Mahomes to overcome halftime injury

NEW YORK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Markquis Nowell and the K-State Wildcats advanced to the Elite 8 Thursday night after beating the Michigan State Spartans, 98-93. But it wasn’t without obstacles.

Nowell injured his ankle in the second half when he fell on it awkwardly. He limped out of the game to get his ankle taped up on the sidelines.

A reporter tweeted at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also suffered an ankle injury during this year’s Super Bowl, call on him to help Nowell.

“He’s got it! I beleive!!” Mahomes responded with a pair of muscles.

He’s got it! I believe!! 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/QtguSdDHqM — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 24, 2023

Nowell returned to the game with 5:54 remaining in the second half and K-State leading 72-70. He continued to make plays while limping up and down the court.

But it was Nowell’s ball-handling skills that drew the praise of Kevin Durant. The Wildcat broke the record with 19 assists, the most of all time in an NCAA Tournament game.

That was a legendary display of controlling a basketball game Markquis. GG’s — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 24, 2023

Nowell also found Keyontae Johnson for a reverse alley-oop with 58 seconds left in OT to give the Wildcats the lead for good in this back-and-forth East Region semifinal.

The K-State senior point guard finished with 20 points and five steals.

